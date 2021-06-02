Fraud warning after woman has €14,000 stolen from bank account

GARDAÍ in North Cork are urging the public to spread the word about fraud prevention as people are falling victim to scams on a "daily basis".

Gardaí have recently highlighted scams where people are pretending to be from An Garda Síochána, Social Welfare, the Attorney General’s Office, banks, delivery companies and other businesses.

Inspector Ann Marie Twomey said: "Whilst the scammers may change their stories or methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money.

"We need everyone to spread the word, people of all ages and all walks of life are falling victim to fraud on a daily basis. They may have your name or know some bit of information about you, but you must never give out your details be it over the phone, text or email."

Insp Twomey said if the person who contacts you claims to be from someone you are associated with, carry out your own enquiries to find out if it’s genuine.

"But do not clink any links they send you, download an app or call the number they contact you from or that is stated in their email," she stresses.

Fraud incidents in the Cork North Garda Division during May 2021 include:

Woman received a text message claiming to be from her bank. She followed instructions in the message and entered her bank details. Her account was then deducted to the value of €14,000.

Man received a text claiming to be from his bank. The message stated that his account had been suspended due to unexplained activity. To activate it he was asked to click a link and enter details. Over €3,000 was then taken from his account.

Woman received a phone call from a man claiming to be from her broadband provider. Man got the woman to download an app onto her laptop where she then entered bank card details. Four transactions were then made resulting in the loss of almost €3,500.

Recent scams throughout the country include:

A phone call from a number similar to the Garda Confidential Line contacts a person stating they are investigating fraud activity or investigating a crime and require your details to progress the investigation. The phone call comes from 0-1800-666-111. The actual Garda Confidential Line number is 1800-666-111 and does not make outgoing calls.

A person or automated message tells you there is a warrant out for your arrest/an outstanding fine/ that your DNA has been found in a crashed car or on drugs seized and to prevent further action you are asked to make a payment.

Phone calls and texts from persons fraudulently advising they are a named official of the Department of Social Protection and being advised your PPS number has been compromised.

Calls, emails or correspondence from a sports club, i.e golf club, which advises you of a change in their banking details or request a new method of payment.