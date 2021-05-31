Four appear in court following €1m drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

THREE men and a woman have appeared in court after they were charged in connection with a major drugs and cash seizure in Limerick city at the weekend.

Three of the four are charged with drugs offences while the fourth is charged under money laundering legislation.

Cannabis herb with an estimated value of €900,000 and nearly €90,000 in cash was seized during searches of a number of homes in the Ballynanty area on Friday evening.

The searches were carried out as part of an operation targeting drug-dealing and criminality in Limerick and across the wider Mid West region.

Cian Troy, aged 19, of Abbeyvale, Corbally; Daniel Ryan, aged 30, of Shanabooley Avenue, Ballynanty and Rose Glasheen, aged 42, also of Shanabooley Avenue are each charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply.

Noel Troy, aged 54, who lives at another address at Shanabooley Avenue appeared before Limerick District Court this Monday accused of possession of €89,960 in cash, which gardai allege is the proceeds of crime.

Judge Patricia Harney was told none of the defendants, who appeared before the court separately, made any reply when they were charged.

There was no objection to bail subject to each of them complying with a number of conditions including signing on daily and surrendering their passports to gardai.

Sergeant Sean Murray told the court investigations are ongoing and that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He sought a lengthy adjournment of the case and the matter was adjourned to the end of September for directions.

Four other men who were arrested as part of the same investigation were released without charge over the weekend.