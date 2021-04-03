Thieves break into Limerick business via the roof

GARDAI are investigating a burglary at a business premises in Limerick which was entered via the roof.

"The premises was broken into through the roof which was made of galvanised sheets. The criminals peeled back the roof, entered the office and stole electronic equipment," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"There wasn’t any alarm fitted and it’s clear the criminals knew this. Fitting an alarm is one of the best burglary prevention tools you could have," she added.

Sgt Leetch says the incident should act as a warning to all business and home owners and that they should beware of potential weak spots.

"Skylights have been used by criminals to break into homes and work premises as often they are not included in the alarm system," she said.