Limerick gardai seek information following theft of pet dog from garden shed

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a number of pet dogs from homes in East County Limerick.

In one incident, a brown and white ten-year-old springer spaniel was taken from a shed in the back garden of a home in Kilmallock.

"This happened overnight on Wednesday, March 10. Thieves entered the garden, broke into the shed and left with the dog," said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"It’s clear that they knew where the dog was kept. The owner is very anxious to get her dog back so if anybody is offered a dog like this for sale or any dog please contact your local Garda station," she added.

In a separate incident, two Jack Russell dogs were taken from the front garden of a home in the Caherconlish area at 5.30 in the evening. In this case the dogs have since been returned unharmed to their owner.

Gardai say the incidents should act as a warning to dog owners that dog thieves are willing to enter gardens and garden sheds to take dogs.

"Unfortunately dog thefts are still happening so get your dog chipped, keep it close to you and report any unusual activity around your dog like people asking you too many questions or people taking photos of your dog," said Sgt Leetch.