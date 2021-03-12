Limerick gardai warn of parcels being stolen from outside homes

GARDAI have warning they have received reports of parcels being stolen from doorsteps and outside the front doors of homes.

There has been a significant increase in online shopping during the pandemic meaning many more packages are being delivered to homes and businesses across the city and county.

"Criminals will look for any opportunity to steal from you so this includes stealing any items delivered and left outside your home. Delivery companies must take some responsibility and not leave items exposed and vulnerable to theft but homeowners can take action too," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Track your parcel and make sure you or someone else is at home for the delivery. If you can’t be there arrange for your

parcel to be delivered to a neighbour or friend and consider installing a video doorbell which can be connected to your mobile so you are notified immediately of any delivery," she added.

Where possible, sensor lighting should also be installed and off-site locker services should be considered for frequent deliveries.