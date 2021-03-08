Bicycle stolen in Galway recovered in Limerick after owner spots online ad

AN EXPENSIVE bicycle which was stolen in Galway was recovered in Limerick after the owner saw it advertised for sale online.

After coming across the ad the owner alerted his local garda station who referred the matter to gardai at Mayorstone station in Limerick.

"He contacted the seller and agreed on a price and arranged to meet him. The seller arrived with the bicycle, the bicycle was identified as stolen property and he was arrested by gardai, charged and is before the courts,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“A very important element of this is that the bicycle owner could 100% identify the bicycle as his and therefore that it was stolen property,” she adding that owners should take a photo and note the serial number of their bikes.

Where possible, they should also mark their bikes which will again help to identify them if they are stolen.