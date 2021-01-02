Investigation underway after shebeen is discovered in Limerick town

Gardaí are investigating the operation of a suspected shebeen in Rathkeale following an incident in the town on New Year's Day.

At approximately 4pm on Friday, gardaí on patrol in the centre of the town were alerted to suspicious activity at the rear of a former licensed premises.

While conducting further inquiries, a number of persons were seen fleeing the area, through a private dwelling, on foot.

"Gardaí entered the premises and discovered a number of individuals socialising inside with large amounts of alcohol, playing cards with two open fires lit. The premises is not licensed to trade alcohol," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí took details of all persons present and investigations have commenced into the use of the unlicensed premises for alcohol consumption and breach of Covid-19 Public Health Regulations.

A file will be prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

Investigations are ongoing.