Limerick man charged over alleged murder plot refused bail

A MAN who is accused of supplying a car for use in the attempted murder of Limerick criminal Christy Keane has been refused bail by the Special Criminal Court.

Larry McCarthy Jr, 43, of Tower Lodge, Old Cork Road, Limerick, is charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundons, in the attempted murder of Mr at a car park at the University of Limerick car park between June 27 and June 29, 2015.

Before the non-jury court this Wednesday, presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens was told by State barrister Ms Anne-Marie Lawlor SC that there was a garda objection to bail.

Detective Garda Donnacha Coakley of Henry Street garda station and Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche gave evidence that their objection to bail was under Section 2 and Section 2 (A) of the Bail Act.

Ms Lawlor said that the State has concerns that, if granted bail, McCarthy would commit a serious offence while on bail and that he represents a flight risk.

The State also objected to bail due to the seriousness of the charge and because of concerns that McCarthy might interfere with witnesses.

Mr Justice Owens refused the application for Mr McCarthy, who was represented by Mr Michael Bowman SC.

Mr McCarthy’s Co-accused – Noel Price, 42, of Kileely Road, Kileely, Limerick and John Costello, 39, of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick - are also charged with the same offence, which comes under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years.

All three men have been remanded in custody to September 14 for service of the Book of Evidence.

______________________________________________

For more Limerick news click here