Third man charged over shooting of Limerick criminal at UL

A third man has appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged with involvement in the attempted murder of Christy Keane by the Limerick-based McCarthy-Dundon crime gang.

Noel Price, 42, of Kileely Road, Kileely, Limerick appeared before the three-judge non-jury court, this Thursday, where he was charged with, having knowledge of the existence of the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, he assisted in making available a vehicle to that criminal organisation with the intention of facilitating the attempted murder of Christy Keane or being reckless as to same.

The offence is alleged to have occurred between June 27 and June 29 2015.

Detective Garda Barry Moylan of Henry Street Garda Station told solicitor Michael O'Donovan for the Director of Public Prosecutions that he arrested Mr Price at 11am in a holding cell at the Criminal Courts of Justice building on Parkgate Street in Dublin.

He said he explained the charge in ordinary language and that Mr Price made no comment.

The defendant, who is already in custody in relation to other matters, will appear again before the Special Criminal Court on Friday June 12.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, directed that he appear by video link.

On Wednesday, two other men also appeared before the Special Criminal Court after they were charged in connection with the shooting which took place in a car park near the UL Arena on June 29, 2015.

John Costello, 39, of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, is charged with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, and that he provided transport to persons with the intention of facilitating the commission of the attempted murder of Christy Keane

Larry McCarthy, 42, of Tower Lodge, Old Cork Road, Limerick, is charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation, the McCarthy-Dundons, in the attempted murder of Mr Keane, between June 27 and June 29, 2015.

The alleged offences come under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.