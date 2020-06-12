Man charged over shooting of Limerick criminal refused bail

A MAN who is accused of supplying a car for use in the attempted murder of Limerick criminal Christy Keane has been refused bail.

John Costello,39, of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely Limerick, is charged with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, and that he provided transport to persons with the intention of facilitating the commission of the attempted murder of Christy Keane at the University of Limerick on June 29, 2015.

Mr Keane 59, sustained serious injuries after several shots were fired at his SUV which was parked in a car park near the UL Sports Arena at around 6.30am.

At the non-jury court this Friday, presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens was told by Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, prosecuting, that there was a garda objection to bail.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Donnacha Coakley and Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche both stated they believe Mr Costello would commit a further serious offence if granted bail.

Mr Justice Owens refused the application for Mr Costello, who was represented Conor Devally SC, and remanded him in custody until September 14 to facilitate preparation of the Book of Evidence in the case.

Two co-accused, who also appeared before the court last week, have also been remanded in custody to the same date.

Larry McCarthy, 42, of Tower Lodge, Old Cork Road, Limerick and Noel Price, 42, of Kileely Road, Kileely, are also charged with making a vehicle available to the McCarthy-Dundons for use in the attempted murder of Mr Keane.

The offence, which comes under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years.