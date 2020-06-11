SHOOTING UPDATE: 'We don't want it on our doorstep' - Limerick councillor

A LIMERICK Sinn Fein councillor says locals are in "shock" after a man was rushed to hospital after being shot this Thursday evening.

"We don't want it on our doorstep whatever happened. It isn't nice at all," said Cllr John Costelloe.

Shortly before 7pm, gardai and emergency services were called to Castle Street near Thomond bridge. A man understood to be in his 40s was discovered in a car with a gunshot wound.

One theory being explored is that he was shot in a different location on the city's northside and he was being moved.

Cllr Costelloe said people are in "shock".

"It's a busy thoroughfare along there with a lot of people out walking," said Cllr Costelloe.

A garda spokesperson said: "His condition is described as stable. The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made to date. Investigations are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.