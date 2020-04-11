Guns and drugs seized following Covid-19 patrol in west Clare

GARDAI say investigations are ongoing following the seizure of a number of firearms and a quantity of drugs in County Clare.

While carrying out a Covid-19 patrol in the Kilmihil area, gardaí observed a male in possession of a rifle.

“Upon further inquiries, it transpired the male, aged in his late teens, did not hold a firearm licence,” said a spokesperson.

During a follow-up operation, gardaí searched a premises under warrant in the Kilmihil area.

An air rifle with scope and an imitation 9mm handgun were seized during the search operation, as well as a small quantity of cannabis herb (pending analysis) and some electronic devices.

No arrests have been made and investigations ongoing.