Gardai issue warning as new coronavirus scams emerge

Gardai have issued a warning in relation to a number of Covid-19 related scams which have emerged since the crisis began.

In one incident a woman transferred €30,000 to a bank account in Germany after receiving what, she believed, was an email from her husband who was attending a medical appointment.

“When she made her husband aware the transfer had been successful, they realised they had been scammed and defrauded of €30,000. They immediately reported the matter to local Gardaí and the bank. In addition they contacted Garda National Economic Crime Bureau seeking assistance” said a garda spokesperson.

As a result of cooperation between An Garda Síochána and the Financial Intelligence Units of Ireland and Germany, all of the money was recovered.

Gardai say people should also beware of visitors who call to their homes during the crisis and they are reminding householders that HSE staff (nurses, paramedics, doctors) will not call to homes unless they have been contacted.

“Beware of emails, online requests, and online advertisements offering Covid-19 related tests and products. If in doubt about anyone contacting you, confirm their identity, if you haven’t requested the service be extra careful. Always double check with another person before transferring any money or buying any product,” said a garda spokesperson.

Members of public are also being encouraged to always report any activity which they think might be unusual or fraudulent.