Probation act applied after Limerick man's 'severe' headache led to theft of groceries

A MAN who stole a number of grocery items, including headache tablets, sliced ham and chocolate, has avoided a criminal conviction for theft offences.

Laurence Falvey, 55, of Castleview Estate, Newcastle West has admitted stealing the items, worth €8.18, from the Tesco store in the town on August 13, 2019.

Inspector Liam McGraynor told Judge Mary Larkin the defendant left the store without paying for the goods after he entered the self-service area of the store, which is located on the outskirts of Newcastle West.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy said his client had cooperated with gardai and had made admissions in relation to the offence when he was questioned.

He said it was “accepted by all” that Mr Falvey had a severe headache on the day and that it had overpowered him and was a factor in his behaviour.

“His actions were totally out of character,” said Mr McCarthy.

Given the circumstances of the case and noting Mr Falvey’s plea and cooperation, Judge Larkin applied the Probation Act.