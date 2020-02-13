Gardai issue security appeal to gun owners in Limerick
GARDAI are reminding the owners of licenced firearms that they are responsible for the safekeeping of their weapons.
“As well as taking ordinary security measures you must also have a proper firearms safe which is bolted to the floor or a solid wall.
"The firearm must be stored separate from the ammunition,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.
Additional security measures are required when there are multiple firearms.
