Suspected member of organised crime group arrested by Limerick gardai

A SUSPECTED member of an organised crime group which is operating in the Limerick area will appear in court this Saturday having been charged with multiple theft and burglary offences.

The man, whose aged in his 20s, was arrested on Wednesday evening by gardai investigating domestic and commercial burglary incidents within the Limerick division and neighbouring divisions since the beginning of the year.

“The man was arrested and detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. He has now been charged with several offences in relation to burglary, theft and other incidents that occurred throughout 2019,” said a garda spokesperson.

Two other men appeared before Limerick District Court last month after they were charged in connection with the same investigation which is part of Operation Thor.