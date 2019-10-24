Search for missing inmate continues as second Limerick prisoner who absconded is apprehended

SEPARATE investigations are underway after an inmate at Limerick Prison escaped from custody while attending University Hospital Limerick for medical treatment.

It’s understood the man, who was taken to the hospital on Wednesday evening, fled at around 2pm on Thursday after he broke a window of a room which is located on the first floor.

He was in the custody of prison officers during his time at UHL and the Irish Prison Service has launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

A spokesperson for the IPS confirmed a prisoner “went unlawfully at large” from UHL this Thursday and that gardai have been alerted in accordance with established protocol.

Gardai have confirmed they are assisting the Irish Prison Service in tracing the whereabouts of the prisoner, whose name has not been disclosed.

Separately, a suspected burglar who escaped from custody earlier this week is back behind bars following a short-lived bid for freedom, the Limerick Leader can reveal.

The 44-year-old, who was remanded in custody earlier this month, escaped from custody on Tuesday following a court appearance at Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street.

He was located and apprehended by gardai on Wednesday night and was brought before Limerick Circuit Court this Thursday afternoon.

He is due to appear in court again early next month.