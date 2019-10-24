BREAKING: Prisoner escapes custody at University Hospital Limerick

A MALE prisoner has escaped from University Hospital Limerick (UHL) this Thursday afternoon, the Prison Service has confirmed.

The prisoner escaped from UHL between 1.30pm and 2.00pm, and is yet to be located.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service told the Limerick Leader that a prisoner "went unlawfully at large [UAL] from the University Hospital Limerick" this Thursday.

"Like all UAL cases An Garda Siochana were notified immediately and an investigation will be conducted by both the Prison Service and An Garda Siochana."

An Garda Siochana has been contacted in relation to their investigation.

More to follow.