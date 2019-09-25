Dash cam footage sought by gardai following theft of gold jewellery from Limerick home

GARDAI investigating the theft of a large quantity of jewellery from a house in Ballyneety are appealing to motorists who were travelling in the area and who have dash cam footage to come forward.

The burglary happened at Ballynagarde, Ballyneety at around 8.40am on Thursday last, September 19.

“A large amount of gold jewellery was taken. This includes some very unique traditional gold necklaces and rings of Indian and Pakistani origin,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Anybody that uses that stretch of road every morning are asked to think back to last Thursday and contact gardai if they noticed anything out of the ordinary. Also if anybody has a dash camera fitted and was on that road around that time could they contact any garda station,” she added.#

Gardai at Roxboro Road can be contacted at (061) 214340.