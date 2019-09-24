Teenager punched while standing at bus stop in Limerick

Gardai at Henry Street have issued an appeal for information following an assault which happened at a bus stop in the city centre a week ago,

The incident happened in broad daylight at O’Connell Street a around 3.20pm on September 18, last.

“A 19-year-old male was standing at a bus stop on O’Connell Street when an another male approached him and struck him a number of times into the face,” said a garda spokesperson.

While the victim required some medical attention his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Gardai say the incident happened in broad daylight in a busy area and that it is likely there were witnesses.

They are appealing to anybody who witnessed this assault or who may know anything about it to contact them on (061) 212400.

CCTV footage has also been obtained and viewed as part of the investigation.