Teenager accused of having knife during aggravated burglary in Limerick

A TEENAGER has been remanded in custody after he was charged with aggravated burglary following an incident at a house in Limerick at the weekend.

The 16-year-old is accused of entering the house at Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road in the early hours of Sunday.

It is alleged he was in possession of a knife when he entered the property which was occupied at the time.

At a sitting of Limerick Children’s Court this Tuesday afternoon, Garda Dave Barry said the defendant was arrested at 7.35am on Sunday – a short time after the alarm was raised.

The youth, who can’t be named because of his age, made no reply when he was subsequently charged under the provisions of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Desmond Hayes BL told Judge Mary Cashin his client was reserving his position regarding bail and that he was consenting to being remanded in detention for a week.

Judge Cashin noted this and the 16-year-old, who did not speak in court, was remanded to Oberstown Children’s Detention Centre.

Inspector Padraig Sutton told the court directions are awaited from the DPP.

Gardai say their investigations into the incident are ongoing and that they are seeking to locate a second male who also entered the house.