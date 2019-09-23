Juvenile arrested following aggravated burglary in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested a juvenile in relation to an aggravated burglary on the outskirts of Limerick city over the weekend.

The alarm was raised shortly after 7am on Sunday when gardai were alerted to a burglary in progress at Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road.

“Gardaí from Mayorstone Park received a report of a burglary in progress where two men had entered the house and then armed themselves with what was believed to be a knife. Gardaí immediately responded and on their arrival two males fled from the scene in the direction of Caherdavin,” said a garda spokesperson.

The occupant of the house was not injured during the incident.

An extensive search was conducted of the area and a juvenile was discovered hiding in the Shannonvale area. He was arrested and brought to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The second male involved is still being sought by gardai.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Henry Street garda station at (061) 212400, the garda confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.