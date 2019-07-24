Cash, drugs and stolen power tools seized during ‘day of action’ in County Clare

FIVE people have been arrested following a multi-agency operation in County Clare which included gardai from Limerick.

As part of Operation Thor, the day of action was carried out this Wednesday in the Ennis area.

“Gardaí conducted a number of searches and seized suspected stolen power tools, cocaine with an estimated street value of €6,000, prescription drugs with a value of €1,000 and a large sum of cash,” said a garda spokesperson.

The operation was carried out by local gardaí along with members of the Clare divisional drugs unit, the roads policing unit, the Ennis warrants unit and community police.

Armed Support Units from Western Region along with members of the Limerick divisional drugs unit and dog unit were also deployed as were officers from Customs, the Department of Social Protection and the Road Safety Authority.

Gardai have not released any further information regarding those arrested.