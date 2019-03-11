Motorist fined for causing an accident at ‘hazardous crossing’ in County Limerick

A MOTORIST was fined €500 for failing to stop at a “hazardous crossing” in County Limerick on a wet night.

Martin Hartnett, aged 47, of Caherguillamore, Bruff, pleaded guilty to careless driving at Crean, Athlacca, on December 4, 2017.

Inspector Liam Wallace said Mr Hartnett was unfamiliar with the location.

“He came to a junction and was unable to stop in time. He was involved in a collision with another car. It was very dark,” said Insp Wallace.

The investigating garda, Donal O’Sullivan said he went to the scene of the accident.

“The defendant’s car was coming from a minor road. He was involved in an almost 90 degree collision with a vehicle. There were two occupants in that car,” said Garda O’Sullivan.

Kilmallock Court heard that their injuries included a broken bone in a leg, fractured ribs and a damaged left hand.

“There was a stop sign. It was a particularly bad evening weather-wise,” said Garda O’Sullivan.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Hartnett, said the injuries are being dealt with by an insurance company.

“He was coming from a minor road onto the Bruff to Croom road. There are a lot of accidents at that crossing. It is a hazardous junction - you are on top of it before you know it. He has no previous convictions. He saw the sign late and braked but the road was very wet. He apologises to the injured parties,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary fined Mr Hartnett €500 for careless driving. The judge exercised her discretion not to disqualify Mr Hartnett from driving due to the circumstances.