Department of Health confirms end of daily Covid-19 updates

THE Department of Health has announced it's to stop publishing daily Covid-19 updates.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in February 2020, the daily figures outlining Covid numbers (and later hospitalisations) have been released every day by either the Department or the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Confirming that the practice will cease from today, a spokesperson for the department stated the figures will still be regularly updated online.

"The Department, the HSE, the HPSC and the NVRL, overseen by the Chief Medical Officer, continue to monitor all information relating to the epidemiology of Covid-19. This includes all information relating to case numbers, local outbreaks and associated trends, the emergence and detection of new variants in Ireland and abroad. Regular updates are provided to the Minister for Health," said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the latest Covid-19 figures show the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 980 new PCR-confirmed cases of the disease.

This is in addition to the 1,020 antigen-positive cases which were registered through the HSE portal.

As of 8am this Friday, 378 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised with 39 were in ICU.