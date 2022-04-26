Latest Covid figures released by the Department of Health

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,236 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Yesterday, there were 1,058 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In addition, on Monday 25 April, 1,601* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
Yesterday, 535 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of whom 43 were in ICU.
