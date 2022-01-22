More than 10,000 Covid cases confirmed today as restrictions end

Coronavirus Covid-19
A further 10,600 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland for Saturday, January 22, 2022.
As of 8am today, 836 people were in hospital with the virus, 78 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.
This comes as almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions were lifted at 6am on Saturday morning.
Hospitality has reopened fully while there are no rules on household visits of attendance numbers at indoor and outdoor events.
The only rules remaining are masks in retail settings, public tranport and schools, the need to seek a test if symptomatic and Covid certs for international travel.
