Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics to open in Limerick for those aged 30 and over

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel
THOSE aged 30 and over will be able to receive Covid-19 booster vaccines on a walk-in basis from today, the HSE has confirmed.
UL Hospitals says walk-in clinics will operate at Scoil Carmel in Limerick between 8.30am and 7pm this Wednesday. Walk-in booster clinics, for those aged 30 and over, will also operate at the West County Hotel in Ennis and at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh.
Those aged between 16 and 29, who received Janssen for their primary vaccination can also receive a booster dose at any of the clinics across the region.
Some GPs and community pharmacies are also operating walk-in clinics as the acceleration of the Covid-19 booster campaign accelerates.
Walk-in vaccinations clinics for Pfizer Dose 1 and Dose will take place on Thursday while a mixture of walk-in clinics and appointment-only clinics will take place later in the week and at the weekend - click here for details.
Those attending the vaccination clinic in Limerick are being advised there is a free shuttle-bus service running between the Southcourt Hotel, Raheen and the vaccination centre every half-hour from 8am.
Limited parking is available on-site, with additional parking at the nearby former Moloney’s Garage at Punch’s Cross, from which there is easy pedestrian access to Scoil Carmel.
