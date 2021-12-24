BREAKING: Record number of new cases of Covid-19 reported this Christmas Eve

MORE than 11,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland this Friday, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The figure (11,182), is the highest daily number since the pandemic began and it is now estimated that 83% of all cases of the disease are now due to the Omicron variant.

As of 8am this Christmas Eve, there were 393 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country, a rise of three from yesterday. Of those in hospital, 89 patients are being treated in intensive care units - a decline of nine from Thursday.

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 11,182* confirmed cases of #COVID19



As of 8am today, 393 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 89 are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) December 24, 2021

Separately, it has been confirmed that the Covid-19 test centre in Limerick will open for a number of hours tomorrow, Christmas Day, and again on St Stephen's Day.

The Vaccination Centre at Scoil Carmel, O'Connell Avenue will remain closed on both days but will re-open on Monday when those aged 30 and over can receive their booster jab.