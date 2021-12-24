Christmas opening hours confirmed for Covid-19 test centre in Limerick

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare has confirmed the Covid-19 test centre at Ballysimon in Limerick will operate throughout the Christmas and New Year period.
The centre will open between 10.15am and 1.30pm on Christmas Day for those who have booked an appointment. However, the testing centres in Ennis and Nenagh will remain closed this Saturday.
The Limerick test centre will open between 7.45pm and 5.15pm on St Stephen's Day while normal opening hours will resume on Monday, December 27 (7.45am - 7pm)
Christmas Day
Limerick Test Centre - 10.15am - 1.30pm
Clare Test Centre - CLOSED
Nenagh Test Centre - CLOSED
St Stephen's Day
Limerick Test Centre – 7.45am – 5.15pm
Clare Test Centre – 9.15am – 4.45pm
Nenagh Test Centre – 8.30am – 5.45pm
December 27 – New Year's Eve
Limerick Test Centre – 7.45am – 7pm
Clare Test Centre – 9.15am – 6.30pm
Nenagh Test Centre – 8.30am – 7.45pm
Separately, UL Hospitals has confirmed the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel, O'Connell Avenue will re-open on Monday morning. It will remain closed on Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day.
