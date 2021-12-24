Search

24 Dec 2021

Christmas opening hours confirmed for Covid-19 test centre in Limerick

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare has confirmed the Covid-19 test centre at Ballysimon in Limerick will operate throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

The centre will open between 10.15am and 1.30pm on Christmas Day for those who have booked an appointment. However, the testing centres in Ennis and Nenagh will remain closed this Saturday. 

The Limerick test centre will open between 7.45pm and 5.15pm on St Stephen's Day while normal opening hours will resume on Monday, December 27 (7.45am - 7pm)

Christmas Day

Limerick Test Centre - 10.15am - 1.30pm

Clare Test Centre - CLOSED

Nenagh Test Centre - CLOSED

St Stephen's Day 

Limerick Test Centre – 7.45am – 5.15pm

Clare Test Centre – 9.15am – 4.45pm

Nenagh Test Centre – 8.30am – 5.45pm

December 27 – New Year's Eve

Limerick Test Centre – 7.45am – 7pm

Clare Test Centre – 9.15am – 6.30pm

Nenagh Test Centre – 8.30am – 7.45pm

Director of Public Health Mid West reflects on 2021 and looks forward to a 'more positive' 2022

Separately, UL Hospitals has confirmed the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel, O'Connell Avenue will re-open on Monday morning. It will remain closed on Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day.

