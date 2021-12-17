BREAKING: Latest Covid figures confirmed as NPHET recommends tightening of restrictions

AHEAD of the expected announcement of the tightening of public health restrictions, the latest daily Covid-19 figures have been confirmed.
According to the Department of Health, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of a further 3,628 confirmed cases of the disease across the country.
The compares to the 4,141 cases which were reported on Thursday and the 4,235 cases which were reported on Wednesday.
Separately, as of 8am this Friday, 420 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with 105 in ICU. This compares to 443 and 108 24-hours earlier.
The National Public Health Emergency Team has also confirmed that approximately 35% of reported cases in Ireland are now due to the Omicron variant.
Ger Callanan of the Glen Tavern is furious at the latest Nphet recommendations | PICTURE: BRENDAN GLEESON
There has been investment towards the upgrade of pedestrian routes within the Demesne Park in Newcastle West, pictured
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.