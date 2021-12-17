Search

17 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Latest Covid figures confirmed as NPHET recommends tightening of restrictions

BREAKING: Latest Covid figures confirmed as NPHET recommends tightening of restrictions

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

AHEAD of the expected announcement of the tightening of public health restrictions, the latest daily Covid-19 figures have been confirmed.

According to the Department of Health, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of a further 3,628 confirmed cases of the disease across the country.

The compares to the 4,141 cases which were reported on Thursday and the 4,235 cases which were reported on Wednesday.

Separately, as of 8am this Friday, 420 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with 105 in ICU. This compares to 443 and 108 24-hours earlier.

Varadkar hints at 'right decisions' as some revolt against new NPHET restrictions

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also confirmed that approximately 35% of reported cases in Ireland are now due to the Omicron variant.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media