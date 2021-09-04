BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures are confirmed

MORE than 1,700 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the country this Saturday evening.

According to provisional figures released by NPHET, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of a further 1,703 confirmed cases of the disease.

This is significantly more than the 1,441 cases which were reported on Friday but less than the 1,751 which were reported on Thursday.

As it is a weekend, the figures for Limerick are not available.

Separately, 363 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of 8am this Saturday with 52 in ICU. This compares to 353 with 55 patients in ICU 24 hours earlier.

Meanwhile, the UL Hospitals Group is reminding members of the public that walk-in vaccination clinics will operate across the region this Sunday.

First and second doses of Pfizer will be administered at Limerick Racecourse, The Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh and West County in Ennis between 8.30am and 5pm tomorrow.