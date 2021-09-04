Search

04/09/2021

BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures are confirmed

BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures are confirmed

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MORE than 1,700 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the country this Saturday evening.

According to provisional figures released by NPHET, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of a further 1,703 confirmed cases of the disease.

This is significantly more than the 1,441 cases which were reported on Friday but less than the 1,751 which were reported on Thursday.

As it is a weekend, the figures for Limerick are not available. 

Separately, 363 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of 8am this Saturday with 52 in ICU. This compares to 353 with 55 patients in ICU 24 hours earlier.

Meanwhile, the UL Hospitals Group is reminding members of the public that walk-in vaccination clinics will operate across the region this Sunday.

First and second doses of Pfizer will be administered at Limerick Racecourse, The Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh and West County in Ennis between 8.30am and 5pm tomorrow.

Covid case numbers rise further across Limerick as three areas remain above national rate

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media