BREAKING: Latest Covid figures for Limerick confirmed

ALMOST 70 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick so far this week, it has been confirmed.

According to data collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, 33 new cases of the disease were confirmed yesterday while 35 were reported on Monday.

The latest daily figures, which are subject to verification, means there have been 469 new cases of the disease in Limerick over the past fortnight.

Meanwhile, across the region, there have been 16 new cases in both Clare and North Tipperary so far this week.

Separately, the number of patients at University Hospital Limerick with Covid-19 has fallen to 16 with one patient being treated in ICU.

According to HSE data, there were a further 13 patients suspected of having Covid-19 at UHL as of 8pm on Tuesday.