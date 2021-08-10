10/08/2021

High numbers hit Limerick Racecourse for second walk-in clinic



The vaccination centre at the Limerick Racecourse

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THERE was again a high attendance at the walk-in clinic at the Limerick Racecourse over the weekend.

Some 359 people received first dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines on Friday and Sunday in Patrickswell, the University of Limerick Hospitals Group (ULHG) has said.

There were 106 people getting the jab at the West County Hotel in Ennis on Saturday alone, with 174 across Friday and Sunday at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh.

These doses, and all activity at the vaccination centres up to the close of business on August 8 bring to 301,704 the total vaccinations administered under the Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Over the August Bank Holiday weekend, more than 400 people a day received a Pfizer jab at the Limerick Racecourse.

