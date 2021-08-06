06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

BREAKING: Latest Covid figures for Limerick confirmed as more than 1,700 cases are reported nationally

BREAKING: Latest Covid figures for Limerick confirmed as more than 1,700 cases are reported nationally

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A further 38 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Friday evening bringing to total number of new cases over the past fortnight to 490.

According to data collated by Public Health Mid West, the latest daily figure represents an increase of ten compared to the previous 24 hours. 35 new cases were reported in Limerick on Tuesday.

Separately, 16 new cases of the disease have been reported in County Clare while just six have been reported in North Tipperary.

Nationally, the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 says it has been informed that a further 1,782 cases today - the highest daily figure since late January.

"The trajectory remains very uncertain. Disease profile varies across counties, with Donegal, Louth and Galway showing very high incidence rates. While incidence of serious illness and hospitalisations is lower than previous waves, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital is steadily increasing, with 193 in hospital and 28 in ICU, as of this morning," said a spokesperson.

Covid case numbers on the increase in most areas of Limerick

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group