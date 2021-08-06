BREAKING: Latest Covid figures for Limerick confirmed as more than 1,700 cases are reported nationally

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released
A further 38 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Friday evening bringing to total number of new cases over the past fortnight to 490.
According to data collated by Public Health Mid West, the latest daily figure represents an increase of ten compared to the previous 24 hours. 35 new cases were reported in Limerick on Tuesday.
Separately, 16 new cases of the disease have been reported in County Clare while just six have been reported in North Tipperary.
Nationally, the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 says it has been informed that a further 1,782 cases today - the highest daily figure since late January.
"The trajectory remains very uncertain. Disease profile varies across counties, with Donegal, Louth and Galway showing very high incidence rates. While incidence of serious illness and hospitalisations is lower than previous waves, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital is steadily increasing, with 193 in hospital and 28 in ICU, as of this morning," said a spokesperson.
