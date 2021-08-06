Covid case numbers on the increase in most areas of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in the Newcastle West Municipal District
NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has increased in five of Limerick's Local Electoral Areas.
The figures, for the 14 days up to bank holiday Monday, show the number of cases in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District increased by more than 50% while the number of cases in the Newcastle West Municipal District increased by a third.
A total of 652 new cases were reported across Limerick over the two weeks - more than double the 311 new cases that were reported between June 22 and July 5.
As of Monday, the incidence rate in the Newcastle West Municipal District (784.2 per 100,000 population) was the highest in Limerick and the sixth highest in the country.
According to the figures, the lowest incidence rate in Limerick was in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District where 58 new cases of the disease were reported.
____________________
Latest case numbers for Limerick (July 20 - August 2)
Newcastle West
784.2 (215 new cases)
Cappamore/Kilmallock
324.5 (113 new cases)
Limerick City East
257.5 (91 new cases)
Limerick City North
253.5 (88 new cases)
Limerick City West
249.3 (87 new cases)
Adare/Rathkeale
209.3 (58 new cases)
