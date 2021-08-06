06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Second round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics to begin in Limerick

Second round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics to open begin in Limerick

The vaccination centre at Limerick Racecourse

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

The second round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will begin in Limerick later today. 

The free clinic, at Limerick Racecourse is open anyone over 16 and will see those who attend receive their first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine

Clinics will also take place in Nenagh and Ennis over the weekend as part of a national effort triggered by the HSE nationally.

Friday, August 6: Limerick Racecourse (2pm-7pm); and Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh (2pm-7pm).

Saturday August 7: West County Hotel, Ennis (8.15am-12.30pm)

Sunday August 8: Limerick Racecourse (10am-12.30pm and 1pm-6pm), and Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh (2pm-7pm)

According to the UL Hospitals Group, a total of 2,649 people received first-dose Pfizer vaccines by attending walk-in clinics over the bank holiday weekend.

“Covid remains a real threat, and it was wonderful to see so many people taking time during a holiday weekend to play their part in the collective battle against the disease. I would hope for a similar response this weekend, and we’re asking everyone aged 16 and over who hasn’t been vaccinated to take this golden opportunity to get a First Dose Pfizer vaccine. No appointment is necessary, and every single person who is vaccinated is playing a major part in enhancing our societal immunity to Covid-19,” said Colette Cowan, CEO of UL Hospitals. 

For identification purposes, anyone attending the walk-in clinics must bring their birth certificate, or a photo ID. They must also supply their PPSN and a mobile phone number.

There is no requirement for a parent or guardian to accompany a 16 or 17 year old.

BREAKING: Limerick daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed as CMO calls for 'risk assessment over weekend'

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group