Second round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics to begin in Limerick

The second round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will begin in Limerick later today.

The free clinic, at Limerick Racecourse is open anyone over 16 and will see those who attend receive their first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine

Clinics will also take place in Nenagh and Ennis over the weekend as part of a national effort triggered by the HSE nationally.

Friday, August 6: Limerick Racecourse (2pm-7pm); and Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh (2pm-7pm).

Saturday August 7: West County Hotel, Ennis (8.15am-12.30pm)

Sunday August 8: Limerick Racecourse (10am-12.30pm and 1pm-6pm), and Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh (2pm-7pm)

According to the UL Hospitals Group, a total of 2,649 people received first-dose Pfizer vaccines by attending walk-in clinics over the bank holiday weekend.

“Covid remains a real threat, and it was wonderful to see so many people taking time during a holiday weekend to play their part in the collective battle against the disease. I would hope for a similar response this weekend, and we’re asking everyone aged 16 and over who hasn’t been vaccinated to take this golden opportunity to get a First Dose Pfizer vaccine. No appointment is necessary, and every single person who is vaccinated is playing a major part in enhancing our societal immunity to Covid-19,” said Colette Cowan, CEO of UL Hospitals.

For identification purposes, anyone attending the walk-in clinics must bring their birth certificate, or a photo ID. They must also supply their PPSN and a mobile phone number.

There is no requirement for a parent or guardian to accompany a 16 or 17 year old.