HSE to offer second dose of AstraZeneca at special vaccination clinic in Limerick

A SPECIAL vaccination clinic will take place at Limerick Racecourse this weekend for those awaiting their second dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

UL Hospitals Group has issued an open invite to those who have received their first dose of AstraZeneca to receive their second jab at the Limerick Vaccination Centre in Patrickswell between 9am and and 12 midday on Saturday.

A helpline number (087 9681240) has been established for queries and people should also contact this number beforehand, to confirm that they will be attending the special clinic.

"Anyone attending the clinic should bring with them a photo ID, in the form of a passport, driving licence, public services card or student card, and also their vaccination record card," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.

While almost a quarter-of-a-million doses have been delivered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme to date, a number of operational issues have resulted in longer wait times for AZ vaccine appointments, including appointment texts not being received, incorrect numbers, people requesting rescheduled appointments, and non attendance.

"Given the concerns about the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and a fourth wave of Covid-19, UL Hospitals Group is working to ensure that anyone who has not yet received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be given an opportunity to receive it at this dedicated clinic this weekend," said the spokesperson.

The special clinic is strictly for those people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at any hospital or vaccination centre in the Mid-West.

No other vaccines, or first dose AstraZeneca vaccines, will be administered at this clinic.

Across the Mid-West, UL Hospitals Group vaccination teams continue working to ensure that everyone in the region receives a vaccine, in line with national guidance on Covid-19 vaccination. Anyone with a query about their vaccine is urged to to contact the national helpline on 1850-241850.