HSE to offer second dose of AstraZeneca at special vaccination clinic in Limerick

Explanation sought over closure of Limerick vaccination centre to facilitate horse racing

One of the Covid-19 vaccination bays at Limerick Racecourse

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A SPECIAL vaccination clinic will take place at Limerick Racecourse this weekend for those awaiting their second dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

UL Hospitals Group has issued an open invite to those who have received their first dose of AstraZeneca to receive their second jab at the Limerick Vaccination Centre in Patrickswell between 9am and and 12 midday on Saturday. 

A helpline number (087 9681240) has been established for queries and people should also contact this number beforehand, to confirm that they will be attending the special clinic.

"Anyone attending the clinic should bring with them a photo ID, in the form of a passport, driving licence, public services card or student card, and also their vaccination record card," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.

While almost a quarter-of-a-million doses have been delivered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme to date,  a number of operational issues have resulted in longer wait times for AZ vaccine appointments, including appointment texts not being received, incorrect numbers, people requesting rescheduled appointments, and non attendance.

"Given the concerns about the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and a fourth wave of Covid-19, UL Hospitals Group is working to ensure that anyone who has not yet received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be given an opportunity to receive it at this dedicated clinic this weekend," said the spokesperson.

The special clinic is strictly for those people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at any hospital or vaccination centre in the Mid-West.

No other vaccines, or first dose AstraZeneca vaccines, will be administered at this clinic.

Across the Mid-West, UL Hospitals Group vaccination teams continue working to ensure that everyone in the region receives a vaccine, in line with national guidance on Covid-19 vaccination.  Anyone with a query about their vaccine is urged to to contact the national helpline on 1850-241850.

Cautious welcome in Limerick for return of indoor hospitality

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie