Limerick pharmacies 'inundated' with calls as young people seek to register for Covid-19 vaccines

PHARMACIES across Limerick are appealing to customers to show patience following the announcement that they are to begin offering Covid-19 vaccines to younger people.
Some say they have been inundated with phone calls and queries since the announcement was made that, from Monday, those aged between 18 and 49 can opt to receive an adenoviral vector vaccine (AstraZeneca or Janssen) by registering with their local pharmacy.
From Monday, July 12 the same cohort will also be able to register for an appointment to receive a Janssen or AstraZeneca vaccine at HSE Mass Vaccination Centres. Registration for an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or those aged 30-34 will begin on Friday, July 9.
Supplies are limited and customers are being reminded vaccines will only be administered by appointment.
Full list of Limerick pharmacies offering the (one-dose) Janssen vaccine to those aged 18-49.
Ashdown Pharmacy
3 Ashbourne Avenue, South Circular Road, Limerick V94 X932
Boots
William Street, Limerick V94 FV52
Boots
Unit 3A, Childers Road Retail Park, Limerick V94 W583
Cahills Pharmacy
St Mary's Road, Newcastle West, Limerick V42 KW35
Cappamore Pharmacy
2 Moore Street, Cappamore, Limerick V94 H603
Castletroy Pharmacy
4 University Court, Castletroy, Limerick V94 YY2E
Dooley's Pharmacy
The Square, Dromcollogher, Limerick P56 VP97
Dooley's Pharmacy
Bishop Street, Newcastle West, Limerick V42 XP76
Dooley's Pharmacy
10 The Square, Newcastle West, Limerick V42 N206
Goode's Pharmacy
Main St, Abbeyfeale, Limerick V94 EEPO
Gray's total health Pharmacy
3 Castletroy Court, Castletroy, Limerick V94 A4P9
Halley's CarePlus Pharmacy
Newtown Centre, Annacotty, Limerick V94 C9P3
Keating's CarePlus Pharmacy
Unit 3 Crescent Court, St Nessan's Road, Dooradoyle Limerick V94 8W96
Keating's CarePlus Pharmacy
Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock, Limerick V35 Y702
Lloyds Pharmacy
Unit 8, Castletroy Shopping Centre, Castletroy Limerick V94 XC79
McCabe's Pharmacy
Unit 5, The Crescent Shopping Centre, Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 V2C3
McCormack's Pharmacy
51 Upper William Street, Limerick V94 RY8W
O'Malley's Life Pharmacy
St Nessan's Road Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 EKN3
Oola Pharmacy
Kylemore Centre, Main Street, Oola, Limerick E34 PN35
O'Riordans Pharmacy
Unit 2, Main Street, Ballingarry, LimerickV94 Y386
Osbornes Pharmacy
95 Lansdowne, Ennis Road, Limerick V94 D2Y2
O'Sullivan's Allcare Pharmacy
Main Street, Rathkeale, Limerick V94 HE1W
O'Sullivan's Pharmacy
Unit A, Park Lodge, Dublin Road, Limerick V94 XY9E
O'Sullivan's Pharmacy
South Quay, Newcastle West, Limerick V42 DN36
O'Sullivan's Pharmacy
Kings Island Medical Centre, Kings Island, Limerick V94 N6KO
O'Sullivan's Pharmacy
Unit 2, The Park, Lord Edward Street, Limerick V94 FR80
O'Sullivan's Pharmacy
Unit 1, Corbally Centre, Corbally, Limerick V94 E762
O'Sullivan's Pharmacy
114 O'Connell Street, Limerick, V94 A372
Plunkett's Pharmacy
40-42 Main Street, Croom, Limerick V35 D215
Roberts Pharmacy
18 O'Connell Street, Limerick
Rosedale Pharmacy
Slugaire, Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 49P3
Scanlon's Pharmacy
Unit 5, Northtown Shopping Centre, Ennis Road, Limerick
Scanlon's Pharmacy
Unit 3, Mount Kenneth, Dock Road, Limerick
Scanlon's Pharmacy
Unit 6, Chawkes, Dublin Road, Castletroy, Limerick
Southside Pharmacy
5 Quality Retail Park, Roxboro, Limerick V94 HH04
Stacks Dooradoyle Pharmacy
Unit 4 Ambassador Centre, St. Messan's Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 Y7P9
Tony O'Brien's Pharmacy
Main Street, Patrickswell, Limerick V94 N4V6
Wallace Family Pharmacy
Ballycampion, Bruff, Limerick V35 DA02
