Health Minister confirms new vaccine roll out in Limerick pharmacies from Monday

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has this morning confirmed that those aged between 18-34 will have access to Janssen Covid-19 vaccines from Monday. The roll out will see pharmacies deliver the vaccines, as the nation looks to battle the new 'Delta variant' of the virus which has been prevalent in recent weeks.

The minister also confirmed that while 18-34 year olds will be able to seek an appointment for a J&J in a participating pharmacy, from this Monday, pending supply, - The following week, starting July 12, 18-34-year-olds will be able to register on the online portal for an AstraZeneca or J&J vaccine.

Mr Donnelly also told the Dail that the government has “line of sight” on around 100,000 AZ doses that can be used for younger age groups - separate to the amount kept aside for second doses for older groups - and there is also likely to be 205-210k J&J doses available.

To arrange a vaccine, people aged 18-34 can contact a participating pharmacy to book an appointment. The HSE is asking that people book in advance so pharmacies will be able to plan accordingly and reduce the risk of any wastage.

Vaccination centres will also begin vaccinating younger age groups from mid-July in line with the current age-based rollout plan.

Vaccination centres will administer AstraZeneca and Janssen, as well as continuing to administer mRNA vaccines.