REVEALED: Incidence rate of Covid-19 three times higher in Limerick city compared to county

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in the Newcastle West Municpal District

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick city is above the overall national rate in contrast to the county areas which all have a rate which is below the national rate.

That's according to new figures published this Friday which reveal the distribution of new cases across Local Electoral Areas between June 15 and June 28.

It's the first time since the HSE's IT system was hacked in early May that the figures have been updated by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The figures show a total of 254 cases were reported in the Metropolitan District over the two weeks compared to 80 in the three LEA's in the county.

As of Monday, the incidence rate in Limerick City North was the highest in Limerick and the fifth highest in the country. The Limerick City East LEA had the sixth-highest rate in the country.

The overall national rate is 98.9 (per 100,000 population).

____________________

Latest case numbers for Limerick (June 15 - June 28)

Limerick City North

273.7 (95 new cases)

Limerick City East

268.8 (95 new cases)

Limerick City West

183.4 (64 new cases)

Newcastle West

98.5 (27 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

90.2 (25 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

80.4 (28 new cases)

