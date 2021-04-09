Modest increase in new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as daily figures are confirmed

A FURTHER 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Friday evening.

While higher than the number of cases reported on Thursday (less than five), today's figure is less than the 18 cases which were reported on Wednesday.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, the 14-day incidence rate in Limerick is now 81.1 (per 100,000 population) while the five-day moving average is eight.

Nationally, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 473 additional cases or 34 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported this Friday, three occurred in April, four occurred in March, 19 occurred in February, five occurred in January and three occurred in December or earlier.

Of the latest cases, 229 are in Dublin, 32 are in Kildare, 21 are in Mayo, 19 are in Meath, 30 are in Donegal and the remaining 142 cases are spread across 19 other counties including Limerick. Leitrim is the only county where no new cases have been reported.

Meanwhile, as of 8am this Friday, 212 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 53 were in ICU.