BREAKING: HSE to open walk-in Covid-19 test centre in Limerick

THE HSE has confirmed it will open a walk-in and drive-through testing site in Limerick city from this weekend.

The five-bay facility, at the grounds of St Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street, will be open between 11am and 7pm from this Saturday morning for six days.

This is an operation led by the National Ambulance Service and supported by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid-West.

The pop-up centre will be open to members of the public who live close or within walking distance of the testing centre. The service is for those who do not have Covid-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been at risk of infection in the past two weeks.

Children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent and those attending must bring a photo ID with and provide a mobile phone number so they can be contacted with their results.

Members of the public who have symptoms of Covid-19 are being advised to consult their GP, in the normal way, to arrange a test, and to not avail of the walk-in facility.

Commenting on the opening of the walk-in centre, Dr Anne Dee, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, at Public Health Mid-West said: "We welcome the opening of this testing facility, which is an additional tool in our armoury in the fight against Covid-19. While infections are dropping to manageable levels and there are no current trends to raise our level of concern, we are using this as an opportunity for active case finding in order to detect asymptomatic positives in the community. Though the daily numbers are low, we know the virus is still among us."

Dr Dee added that finding asymptomatic cases allows Public Health Mid-West to identify their contacts with the aim of breaking the chains of transmission to prevent further cases and outbreaks.

"The location of the facility is also within close distance of a number of vulnerable populations who may not have easy access to transport, and our priority is to protect those who are most adversely affected by this disease. This is a great opportunity for people to protect their community,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, three other walk-in test centres are to be opened in Dublin along with one on Waterford city.