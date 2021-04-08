Latest data confirms where Covid-19 cases are being detected in Limerick
The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in Limerick City East
NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows significant variations in the incidence rate of Covid-19 across Limerick's six local electoral areas.
Between March 23 and April 5, Limerick City East had the highest 14-day incidence rate and the highest number of new confirmed cases while Limerick City West had the lowest.
While there were week-on-week reductions in case numbers in four of Limerick's six LEAs, there were small increases in the Newcastle West Municipal District and in Limerick City North.
According to the latest data, published this Thursday evening, there were 169 confirmed cases of the disease across Limerick over the two-week period - down from 187 in the preceeding fortnight (March 9 to March 22).
The overall incidence rate for Limerick (85.7) remains significantly below the national rate of 147.3.
Limerick City East
155.6 (55 new cases)
Newcastle West
120.4 (33 new cases)
Limerick City North
89.3 (31 new cases)
Adare/Rathkeale
68.6 (19 new cases)
Cappamore/Kilmallock
48.8 (17 new cases)
Limerick City West
40.1 (14 new cases)
Earlier tonight, less than five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the National Public Health Emergency Team.
