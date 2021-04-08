BREAKING: Small rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as incidence rate and moving average drops

LESS than five new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in Limerick.

Figures released this teatime from the Department of Health also reveal the moving average and 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus are also down day-on-day.

The incidence rate stands at 85.7 per 100,000 people - well below the national rate of 147.3, with the moving average down from nine yesterday to eight today.

In total, there has been 167 new confirmed cases of the disease over the last 14 days in city and county.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of seven additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today, two occurred this month, two in March and three in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was between 62 and 89 years.

It means there has been a total of 4,737 deaths related to coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic last year.

As of midnight, the HPSC has also been notified of 400 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. It brings the total number of incidences to 239,723 across the country.

Of today's new cases, 205 are men and 193 are women.

Some 72% of cases are in people under 45 years of age, with the average age standing at 35 years.

The majority of the new cases - 162 - were reported in Dublin, followed by 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, and 17 in Donegal.

The remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties, including the less than five in Limerick. Less than five cases have also been reported in Kerry and Tipperary, with Co Clare reporting zero new cases over the last day.

As of 8am today, 226 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 55 of these in intensive care. There has been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have now been vaccinated has now topped one million.

However, the most up to date exact figure stands at 940,883 administrations.

Some 667,182 people have received their first dose, and 273,701 people now getting their second dose.