Reduction in daily cases of Covid-19 in Limerick sees one area drop below national rate of infection

The reduction in the number of daily cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has led to one Local Electoral Area dropping below the national incidence rate.

However, three areas still have an incidence rate above 200 (per 100,000 population) and the overall rate of infection for Limerick remains the third highest in the country following the reporting of a further 23 cases last night..

According to the Covid-19 Data Hub, a total of 370 cases of Covid-19 were detected in Limerick between November 10 and November 23.

The Limerick City West now has the highest infection rate in Limerick while Cappamore - Kilmallock has the lowest.

Limerick City West: 243.6 (85 new cases) [263.6 the previous week]

Limerick City North: 233.3 ( 81 new cases) [210.3 the previous week]

Adare - Rathkeale: 223.7 (62 new cases) [241.8 the previous week]

Limerick City East: 195.2 (69 new cases) [277.3 the previous week]

Newcastle West: 142.3 (39 new cases) [277.2 the previous week]

Cappamore - Kilmallock: 97.6 (34 new cases) [132.1 the previous week]

Nationally the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection are in Milford, Donegal (355.8), Letterkenny, Donegal (305.5) and Dundalk South, Louth (299.1).

The national rate of infection as of last night was 103.9 while the rate of infection in Limerick was 188.3.