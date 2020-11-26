BREAKING: Slight reduction in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as 335 more cases reported nationwide

THERE are 23 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, it has been revealed this Thursday evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to the virus across the country.

As of midnight Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of more 335 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state. There is now a total of 71,494 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

162 are men / 171 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

119 in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork, with the remaining 106 spread across 19 other counties.

Today's figure of 23 cases in Limerick is down from 25 cases reported on Wednesday evening.

The 14-day incidence rate for Limerick per 100,000 population (November 12 to November 25) now stands at 188.3. The national incidence rate is 103.9. There have been 367 new confirmed cases of the virus in Limerick in that two week period.

There has been a total of 2,036 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today 246 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There has been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.