BREAKING: Coronavirus deaths soar by 10, Limerick up to 24 confirmed cases

TEN more patients who had contracted coronavirus have died, as the total number of people with the condition is up by 255 to 1,819 in the Republic of Ireland.

The number of confirmed cases in Limerick has also risen from 19 up to 24 in the last 24 hours.

Three women have died, and seven males from the condition. The majority, nine, were from the east of the country, with one in the south, data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has tonight revealed.

There have now been 19 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has been informed of 255 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland/

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said; “We are only at the beginning of the curve. We need every citizen to heed the advice and measures put in place to protect all of us.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, added; “We are aware Covid-19 is impacting and reshaping daily life for everyone. We can see from the data that people are most concerned about their family and friends. If you look after yourself, restrict movement and follow advice, you will ultimately protect them.”

Dr Breda Smyth, HSE director of public health said; “Protection from Covid-19 is literally in our hands. It is important that we continue to wash our hands and practice cough and sneeze hygiene constantly.”