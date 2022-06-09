In Pictures: Limerick village aims to reimagine itself following completion of renewal project

WORKS have been completed on the Mall in Ballingarry which will help breathe new life into the village.
Funding of just over €79,000 was granted to Ballingarry under the Town and Village Renewal scheme, an initiative under the Action Plan for Rural Development and the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Programme for Rural Regeneration.
The public realm improvement project in Ballingarry received additional financial support from Limerick City and County Council and the award-winning Healy Partners Architects produced the design “Reimagining The Mall”.
The company also project-managed the works, donating the cost of its professional services to the community.
