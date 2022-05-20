Former Limerick hurler to give free presentation on addiction and mental health

A FORMER Limerick hurling star will be giving a free presentation on addiction and mental health in Doon this evening.
As part of Doon Healthy Club, Ciaran Carey will be giving the presentation at Fr McGrath Hall at 7:30pm on Friday, May 20.
Ciaran is former Limerick player and is now involved with My Move counselling service.
The talk will help the understanding and education around both mental health and addiction.
Ciaran will also discuss the impact on both the individual and family members and in turn the effects on the local community.
He will also be able to provide information on services that offer support to help make those vital changes in ones life, thereby providing hope and healing for the individual and the family.
